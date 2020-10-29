Medical Bills After a Serious Injury

Often, people in auto accidents need immediate medical attention. Some of these injuries can be extensive and rehabilitation may be a required treatment. So, if you were hurt by another motorist, who flips the bill?

The insurance company that represents the negligent driver should be the one to pay your expenses and damages. However, you might have to rely on your own health insurance initially. Never delay getting medical attention. Your health is your primary concern. Getting a full examination can ensure that you get the proper treatment and provides documentation of your injures. Your lawyer can help you navigate through this stressful time, and provide guidance on how to best help your case.

It will likely take a number of months to recover compensation in a car accident settlement. Some negligent drivers and their insurance companies may aggressively deny responsibility for an accident, requiring you to file a lawsuit. Getting compensation from a negligent driver is a complicated process, usually involving negotiation with the driver’s insurance company. An experienced personal injury attorney can make sure you get compensated for your medical bills, car repair, and for the time you had to miss work. Remember, you don’t have to accept a lowball offer from the insurance companies.