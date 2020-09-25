How to Document Your Car Crash

Being in a car crash can be a scary experience. After a crash, there are some things you need to do. After making sure everyone is okay, you need to start thinking about your insurance claim. Insurance companies are going to want pictures of the crash. What’s even more important is getting pictures for your attorney. Getting as many photos as possible will help clarify what happened and what caused the collision.

Take pictures of nearby buildings

Taking pictures of buildings can also help in figuring out where the crash took place and potentially getting additional evidence. In the modern age, security cameras are getting cheaper and easier to install. Homes and businesses have the ability to record everything surrounding them. This can provide you with the evidence you need. A camera could have recorded the whole crash and prove the guilty party acted negligently. Once knowing what business or home was in view, your lawyer can go and ask if they happened to be recording the street that their business or home faces.

Get The Cars On Camera

The first and most important thing to take photos of are the cars involved. Be sure to get every angle possible. Even small details can make all the difference. Your lawyer can sometimes point out these details to show that there was no way you could have been negligent. A dent in the door might show that the only possible scenario is that the other car involved was acting negligently. Remember, every detail matters, so make sure to get as many pictures of the cars involved as possible.

Get Pictures Of Street Signs

Did the other person ignore a stop or yield sign? Maybe they turned right on a red that had a “do not turn right on red” sign. These could be important factors in your case. However, that’s not the only reason you should take pictures of street signs. Getting photos of street signs will help show where the crash took place. It might show that maybe the city was negligent, and the roads were not safe. Regardless of the situation, always take pictures of the street signs around you.

