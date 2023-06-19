HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Oral Roberts University is offering online course help in McAllen. Crystal Martinez with ORU sat with ValleyCentral’s Danielle Banda to talk about why the university chose the Rio Grande Valley.

The university is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is expanding by partnering with New Life Family Church. All courses will be online for RGV students.

“Why in Texas?”, asked Martinez. “What the ORU idea is we want to create leaders for the whole world and sometimes different regions, just like South Texas here. So definitely, this is something great, especially for those [students] who don’t necessarily thrive on larger campuses, because this is a private faith-based university.

On Monday, is College Preview Day from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 2117 West Nolana Ave. in McAllen.

There will be free food, and college academic coaches to talk about multiple courses such as nursing, counseling, engineering, business administration, and over 150 more.

Staff will be helping people fill out applications on-site and assisting with FAFSA.

As well as information about financial aid and scholarships are available. Interested students can speak with an Adjunct professor at 956-299-8034.