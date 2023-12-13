HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The nonprofit organization Operation Christmas RGV announces its second-ever fundraising event.

The organization says the event will take place in conjunction with Raising Cane’s restaurant in Pharr and will serve to raise funds to further the mission of Operation Christmas RGV, which is to spread joy and hope throughout the RGV year round.

Various initiatives include food drives, community workshops, and other basic necessity events for underserved communities in this area.

In addition, Operation Christmas RGV is also looking for volunteers who are interested in joining our mission.

Interested volunteers can join by filling out the form that is located on their website.