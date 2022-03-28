HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rising gas prices are affecting many industries, and the post office is not spared.

“You buy something and then you see the shipping and you’re like ‘oh my goodness it’s costing more than the product,” said Venessa Mandujano, owner of Shadeness & More in Brownsville.

If you’re an avid online shopper, you likely experienced something similar.

“I don’t blame my customers for doing it, I’ve been guilty of it,” said Mandujano.

Mandujano ships out t-shirts, glasses, and beauty products all over the country.

But as shipping costs soar, she says her profits are beginning to shrink.

“We have a set weight for each product and that’s how we come out with shipping. I always see myself as a customer, and I wouldn’t want to pay so much for something.”

The United States Postal Service raised prices this year, and other mail carriers are following suit.

As of March first, the UPS store in Weslaco is charging a $1.50 fee to customers who bring in a package without the wrapping or tape needed to ship it out.

FedEx will implement a ‘fuel surcharge’ starting April 4.

“Gas prices have really affected us,” said Mandujano. “The customers have to waste more money on gas, and they have less money to spend on miscellaneous stuff.”

For now, she will set aside the heavier items in her store to help keep costs down.

She is also putting less in her pocket so people can still freshen up their closets.

“Give back to your community and let’s all just stick together and hope our prices go down soon,” said Mandujano.