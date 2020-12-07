Online campaign aims to increase funding for services to domestic violence victims in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — An online postcard campaign aims to get Texas officials to increase funding for domestic violence services in the Rio Grande Valley.

In the last year, 185 Texans lost their lives as the result of domestic violence, said offcials.

With the pandemic and people being asked to stay at home, domestic violence victims are finding it more difficult to seek help.

CEO of Texas Council on Family Violence (TCFV), Gloria Aguilera Terry, says domestic violence continues to be a difficult topic to disclose and with CDC guidelines taking place, it has become twice as more challenging for victims to come forward.

“Think of the complexity with stay-at-home orders when home is not safe. This difficult issue that lives and breathes in the darkness behind closed doors has more opportunity to thrive,” she said.

According to Terry, the online TCFV Purple Postcard Campaign goal is to help push Texas legislators to increase funding for domestic violence services locally.

“Takes 30 seconds but the impact of those 30 seconds”, she said. “People who are seeking safety because home is not a place that affords them, that is something that every Texan should take responsibility for.”

Terry expresses one of the simplest ways to help domestic violence victims is to help bring awareness to the issue.

Those interested in participating in this year’s purple postcard campaign can do so by visiting TCFV.org.