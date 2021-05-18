‘Once you feel you heal’: Local podcast aims to spread mental health awareness

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and a local podcast is aiming to raise awareness by encouraging the public to talk about it.

One in six kids experience mental health problems, according to a National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) study. The study explained that mental health experiences usually start at the age of 14.

Podcast Co-hosts Brooke Williamson and Maelia Salcines said that it is important for people to express their feelings.

Williamson said the podcast is a great way to educate others about and is convenient for people who are always on the go.

When it comes to learning, she said some people either land on the visual or auditory category.

“I think it was a good idea to bring the podcast in order to meet those different needs,” she said.

The podcast has allowed Williamson to connect with all types of people during the pandemic.

Salcines said those who suffer from mental health issues need reassurance that they are not alone.

“We really wanted to share especially local resources and bring it back home because this is where you know the RGV really needs those resources,” she said.

Salcines said the main goal of the podcast is to create a support system and an open space for people to share their experiences.

There is a certain stigma associated with mental health and that inspired Salcines to get the conversation started.

"We also wanted to bring it back to the community and let them know that it's okay because it's a very stigmatized community on mental health," she said.

Anyone in need of help is encouraged to reach out to helpful resources such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness 1-800-950-NAMI (6264).

“One you feel you heal,” can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.