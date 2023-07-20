HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Operation Border Health will provide health services to all residents in the Rio Grande Valley.

Local university medical schools, Texas military troops and human service organizations will offer free medical health care.

Sulema Solis, PSJA Health Services Director mentioned what services will be available.

“We offer free medical services, dental services and vision services,” Solis said. “We offer immunizations, free vaccines, as well. All the services are offered at no cost to the entire community.”

Solis says the event is available for anyone who needs it and will not require any form of identification to receive services.

“We’re not asking for any type of documentation. We don’t care whether you have health insurance, or you don’t. We’re not going to ask for any type of driver’s license or any type of identification. you know, we’re here to provide services, regardless of what age or what status or anything,” Solis said.

Solis encourages students to take advantage of the free sports physicals offered by physicians at the event.

“You know, the prices have gone up and up with sports physicals and here they’re able to get them at zero cost with really good, qualified physicians,” she said.

Free medical services will be provided starting at 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28.

The event will take place in five locations across the Valley including Starr, Cameron, Willacy and Hidalgo counties.