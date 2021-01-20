New COVID-19 testing site to open at RGV Premium Outlet

Mercedes, Texas (KVEO)—QuestCap, a company that focuses on commercializing technologies to help combat coronavirus, announced that the Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlet will serve as a COVID-19 testing lab.

The COVID-19 pandemic’s death toll continues to rise in the Rio Grande Valley, and hospitals are near capacity.

For those struggling to get a tested for COVID-19 quickly, the new testing site is designed to have capacity for up to 150 tests per day, per site and will charge between $59 and $179 for antibody and antigen tests.

“The demand is much greater than any one of us and we just can’t keep up with getting the locations open,” said COO of the collection sites Ava Bahnam. “Within 10 minutes you’ll have your results whether you’re positive or negative. It’s a nose swab we go to the bridge of the nose and swab for five seconds each side of the nose.”

The firm has collections sites across Texas including Austin and El Paso. “Our goal is to try to help curb the spread of the virus and the only way we can do that is by getting people tested in advance,” Bahnam said.

Test results can be communicated via text or email and can be accompanied with a certificate of good health via a HIPAA-compliant smartphone application.

The information will be shared with the county to keep tabs on the spread of the virus.

To schedule an appointment and hours of operation, click here.

Appointments and payments will be handled through an online portal.

This will not affect the mall hours.