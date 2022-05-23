PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Visitors to the lighthouse in Port Isabel can now also enjoy a movie!

The tradition that started in 2004 will be returning this summer.

Thursday in June and July, community members can watch movies projected on the side of the historic structure. Movies will begin at 9 p.m.

For each date, organizers will be taking a survey to choose what movie will be shown.

“The Port Isabel lighthouse was constructed in 1852 and lit in 1853 at a cost of $15,000. It has served as a navigational beacon, a lookout for both the Union and Confederate troops during the Civil War, and has been a tourist attraction since well before the turn of the century.”

Admission is free, concessions are sponsored by the Museums of Port Isabel, said a release.

For more information on this event, click here.