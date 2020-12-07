Mother, daughter together on stage of local ‘The Nutcracker’ performance

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A mother gracefully made a return to the stage alongside her daughter.

Monica Rios grew up being part of The Nutcracker. This year, she got to be part of the show once again, and along the side of her daughter.

“To be on the stage with your child is indescribable as a feeling that one has as a parent,” she said.

Daughter Sophia Rios says through her mom’s memories she was able to find her passion and embrace her love for dance.

“Dance is my way of expressing myself,” she said. “Dancing gives me ‘a space’ where I can be my own person and actually show my personality.”

Both Monica and Sophia are grateful that Artistic Director Deborah Case decided to proceed with this year’s performance.

“I didn’t want to disappoint the community but most of all I did not want to disappoint the dancers,” said Case.

The Deborah Case Dance Academy is continuing to find ways to lighten up the Rio Grande Valley and also unite those who have The Nutcracker in their hearts.