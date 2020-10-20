MOST History goes virtual for Dia De Los Muertos celebration

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Museum of South Texas (MOST) History is making preparations to take the annual Dia De Los Muertos celebrations online.

The museum usually hosts a face-to-face celebration, as traditions are deeply rooted in celebrating with friends and family.

Because of the pandemic, MOST History will use online platforms to host the event.

“Our commitment is to have a deep and elongates kind of celebration, and it’s extremely virtual.

The celebration will begin on Facebook live with their speaker series, which will be held Sunday at 2 p.m.

For a full list of events held by MOST History visit their Facebook page.

