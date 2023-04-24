MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For those seeking employment or simply looking for a career change, the city of Mission will host a job fair on April 27.

The job fair is dedicated 100% to city vacancies and there are about 20 regular full-time and part-time positions and 90 temporary part-time seasonal positions available.

Vacancies available include Library Director, Maintenance Specialist, Health Supervisor, Deputy City Attorney/Assistant City Attorney, Internal Auditor, Master Electrician, and many others.

Those interested are encouraged to visit www.missiontexas.us to view the job announcements and job descriptions. An application must be filled out before the event.

Department directors and the Human Resources Department will be available for on-site interviews.

If you need assistance in filling out an application, staff will be available to help. These positions have great benefits, including health insurance, 15 holidays, paid time off, and more.

The fire and police departments will be in attendance to give information on the Civil Service hiring process.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 27 from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mission Event Center located at 200 N. Shary Rd.