HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – For some students, summer vacation means pool time and unlimited video games, but one Mission student is adding a summer experience with NASA to the list.

Mission Veterans Memorial High School student Jordan Hernandez, 17, is on the road to becoming a robotic surgeon. While that road may be a long one, she is ensuring she is well equipped with the experience and knowledge necessary to get there.

Hernandez says she was encouraged by her engineering mentors, Mr. Sanches and Ms. Silva, to apply for the High School Aerospace Scholars program during her Junior year.

“They showed me it was a unique opportunity to connect with NASA engineers,” Hernandez said.

During students’ junior year of high school, they receive an “authentic STEM learning experience” where they “engage with NASA’s mission” online, according to the NASA website. Top performing students get invited for an additional summer experience online and a two-day in-person visit to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Hernandez says she has already learned several skills she can apply to her future career.

“The High School Aerospace program has helped me develop skills that will contribute to my future career. These skills include troubleshooting, collaboration, creativity, control, and curiosity,” Hernandez said.

Recently, Hernandez found out she had been selected for the summer experience and will be mentored by NASA scientists and engineers, to plan a mission to the moon with other students.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity, it is such a unique experience. I recommend this program to any rising juniors,” Hernandez said. “I suggest having a lot of letters of recommendation and do not be afraid to brag about yourself. You have accomplished so much, do not hide that.”

Juniors wanting to apply for the program can find more information here.