HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The robotics team from Veterans Middle School in Donna along with the Donna ISD Police Chief Domingo Aguirre talked about the Law Enforcement Emergency Regional Response Team (LEERRT).

LEERRT is based out of the San Juan Police Department which had some robots that were out of commission. The students took the robots and knew what was needed to repair them.

“This is the future. We’re technology driven, going forward. Our kids I feel have a lot of talent. They have a leg up and they’re doing things you would not thought and it is amazing to see,” said Chief Aguirre.

