HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Tyler Thomas from Fragile Planet Wildlife Park returns to the ValleyCentral studios with a special friend.

The Honduran Milk Snake, according to Thomas, gets its name because they are very common around farms, particularly around dairy farms to keep the rodent population in check.

“Rodents are the number one spreader of things like the plague and other very dangerous diseases and snakes really help us keep that in check,” said Thomas.

The snake is in the constrictor family and one myth about it is that they drink the milk from dairy cows; not true.

Since the Rio Grande Valley is a warm region, this little snake fits right at home.

