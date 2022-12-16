MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual Christmas for Kids Toy Giveaway hosted by the City of McAllen and the McAllen Police Department is set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

In its 21st year, city officials, police officers, community volunteers, and sponsors of the event will be providing children with toys and treats for the Christmas Holiday, said the McAllen Police Department’s news release.

A Christmas parade will start off the event and will be held before the toy giveaway. The parade begins at Las Palmas Community Center at 25th St. and Quince Avenue and will travel east to Bicentennial Boulevard.

The toy giveaway will start after the parade with the arrival of Santa at McAllen Municipal Park at 1921 N. Bicentennial Blvd.