MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen firefighters are battling a major fire near a Taco Palenque.

Fire officials said they received a call about a fire at 12:34 p.m. at 1100 S. 10th Street at the Commercial Plaza, west of Taco Palenque.

Firefighters are at the scene and reported it took 20 minutes to control the fire.

Authorities said, there was property damage but no injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.