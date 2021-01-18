McAllen crate-less dog sitting business at risk of closing if permit not renewed

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — A crate-less pet sitting business is at risk of shutting down as their conditional use permit is expiring soon.

Former teacher Melissa Burton started the business six summers ago part-time, but the need for the service led her to leave teaching behind.

“That’s something necessary for people that go to work sometimes — especially if they have a dog with separation anxiety, or prefers to be with people, or maybe at home, they can’t be trusted around a cookie jar — and they don’t want to be crating their dog all day,” Burton said.

She recently moved to a one-acre property in rural McAllen.

“This was an incredible expense I saved up for a year before I was finally able to move and I did it to be in compliance with the city code,” she said.

Melissa’s Pet Services is currently operating on a temporary conditional permit.

“Their idea was this would give six months to see if we made some of the changes they had requested, and if that had helped the issues my neighbor, specifically, was having,” she said.

Those issues included noise and traffic complaints, which she says have been handled.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Burton begins the application for a lifetime permit, but one issue remains: not having enough land.

“I’m a small business; I cannot afford five acres of land to begin with, but even if I was a millionaire and I could I would not ever put 5 times the number of dogs I currently have together in a free-roaming environment,” she said. “That would produce an incredible amount of traffic and noise that I could understand my neighbors complaining about.”

If denied, Burton says she would lose everything.

“I employ 8 people, so we would all lose our job,” she said. “I would lose the property and probably have to foreclose on it.”

The 35 dogs who visit regularly would also have to find someplace new.

“We’re offering an alternative to caged care that is needed in the community and we’ve done nothing wrong,” she said.

To help her in presenting her case to planning and zoning and the city commission, Burton began a change.org petition, which already has more than 3,000 signatures.