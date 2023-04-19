BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez presented the State of the City address with several remarks on the many changes the city has seen during his term.

This was the last State of the City address for Mendez as he will not re-run for mayor.

The State of the City Address was held at the Brownsville Event Center and hosted by members of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce and city leaders.

In his speech, Mendez shared the many changes the City of Brownsville has seen in the past four years.

This includes quality of life, new businesses and resources, economic development, SpaceX growth, new construction, and much more.

Yet, Mayor Mendez says there’s still more work to be done.

“I was asked recently at a South Texas mayors panel what the most pressing concern for me was and it wasn’t infrastructure other mayors said it was infrastructure others talked about other things in their community but for me the biggest concern is people that leave our community and go do great things somewhere else,” Mendez said.

In this address, Brownsville commissioners were able to share updates on the different things happening in their districts.

City Manager Helen Ramirez says it’s important that whoever is elected as the new mayor of Brownsville, to keep the momentum in pushing the city forward.

“I think the new mayor that’s going to come in really has a great foundation a healthy budget a great workforce incredibly big companies,” Ramirez said.

“To be mayor, it’s a full-time job most of the time more than a full-time job it really takes somebody that has a vision that can execute, that cares about the city and has no special interest,” Mendez said.

Mendez says he’s looking forward to going back as just a citizen of Brownsville.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later but it’s time to take a break, recharge the batteries and just kinda get out there and not be in a limelight position, but just kinda enjoy life and enjoy watching Brownsville grow from the outside,” Mendez said.

Mendez’s term ends next month.

There are four candidates running for mayor of Brownsville.

Early voting begins Monday, April 24 and election day takes place May 6.