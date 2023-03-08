BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The tragic kidnapping of four Americans that left two dead is bringing unwanted attention to border businesses in Mexico that count on Americans to boost their economy.

“This is very unfortunate that we regret what happened. This is a real bad incident, but it’s not something you need to fear when going to Mexico,” said Juan Carlos Cué Vega, Mexico’s Consul in Brownsville.

He said when traveling to any foreign country, it is important to be vigilant.

“I would advise that they let their families, and friends, and everyone know where they are going, what they are doing, at what time they are going to stay there,” said Cué Vega.

As people are now concerned after the kidnapping and deaths, officials in Mexico are concerned about the impact on Matamoros’ economy.

“This that’s happening right now is going to affect us in that industry, it can hit and change people’s view of our area,” said Julio César Almanza Armas, President of Fecanaco, Tamaulipas.

Fecanaco is the State of Tamaulipas Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Department.

Almanza Armas said the impact of the incident can already be felt.

“First of all, over the weekend, the sales dropped by 50% in Matamoros,” he said.

Almanza Armas said incidents like the kidnapping sets them back at least ten years because of the investments in promoting businesses and the region.

“There is a lot that needs to be done to get everyone’s trust back. What we need is to get that confidence back. We’re making calls to the state’s governor, and the municipal president to come together because together we can do this,” he said.

Almanza Armas said when it comes to bouncing back, it is important for their government along with other chambers of commerce and officials on both sides of the border need to unite.