MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November 15 is National Drummer Day and ValleyCentral’s Danielle Banda recently celebrated the day with Alex González of the Mexican pop rock band Maná.

Danielle met with Alex during the band’s recent visit to perform at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo. He stopped by the Cymbal Fusion Drum shop in McAllen to talk about his new project.

González recently came out with a new line of drum products to help inspire drummers in the Rio Grande Valley when it comes to their music education and proceeds go to benefit children with cancer in the south Texas community.

“We recently had a concert here and I’m super happy to be here in McAllen,” said González. “Very happy to support my good friend Erik and his amazing store CymbalFusion. So happy that he opened one here in McAllen. That’s going to be great for a lot of drummers who are in Mexico and for a lot of drummers in this area.”

“It’s great to be meeting the fans, hanging out, hearing their stories, and signing a whole bunch of Maná stuff. I also have a brand-new snare that DW (Drum Workshop) made for me. This is a part of the icon series. The great thing about this snare, besides that it’s beautiful and it has my face and the Maná logo and the roses, it has so many parts in this drum kit is that a big part of the sales of this drum goes to help a foundation that I’m helping with kids with cancer called Nariz Roja.”

There are only 250 of these made. the proceeds will help children get them medicine and help their parents.