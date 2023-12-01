McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Saturday night the McAllen Holiday Parade will get underway for the tenth year in a row.

An estimated 250,000 people will the giant balloons, holiday floats and bands make their way through memorial stadium and down bicentennial boulevard.

It takes a lot to put on the annual McAllen Holiday Parade. Among the people making it all possible – stands Joe Vera.

Ten years ago he was called by the City of McAllen with an idea for a Christmas parade.

“One of the commissioners, Hilda Salinas, wanted to start this holiday parade in McAllen with the dream of having big floats and helium balloons, like you saw on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And so that was kind of the dream, the dream and the vision,” said Vera.

Vera is certified by the International Festival and Events Association – this means he is a festival and event executive and a pro at planning parades.

“I never, never considered myself a parade producer. And so I always enjoyed parades, been building floats for probably some 50 years now,” said the McAllen assistant city manager.

Vera said the most exciting part for him is to see the smiles on faces and families enjoying the parade together.

“I must say that, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this parade would grow to this magnitude in such a short period of time,” he said.

Vera adds what makes a parade exceptional and award winning is the quality and attention to detail.

“We have like 2,700 volunteers and participants in the parade,” he said. “And that’s a lot of people.”

He estimates 18,000 hours of labor is put into this annual parade.

The McAllen Holiday Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday. You can also watch it live on NBC 23, ValleyCentral.com and KGBT 4.1.