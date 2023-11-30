HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the holiday season in full swing, Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley has some events available to the public.

On Dec. 2, the Wish Upon A Star 5K and 1K Fun Run is scheduled to take place at the Rancho Viejo Resort & Country Club from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

On Dec. 7 Santa is Coming to Cane’s at the Raising Cane’s at 7417 N. 10th in McAllen.

And on Dec. 14 there will be a Kendra Scott Gives Back Event at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley helps to grant life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses.

