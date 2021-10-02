Made in the RGV: Ann Made Clay

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ann Made Clay started as a hobby at the peak of the pandemic and growing to 21,000 followers as a “lucky accident.”

Ann Made Clay is a small business ran from a cozy apartment in McAllen. The business creates and sells small-batch polymer clay jewelry.

The inspiration for the business name came from a play on words from the word handmade, as the jewelry pieces are handmade by Anna.

Anna Simmers the founder and creator of Ann Made Clay is a full-time Physician Assistant student who creates beautiful and unique pieces of clay jewelry.

How it’s Made: Ann Made Clay jewelry pieces are lightweight clay earrings made from polymer clay. Simmers runs polymer clay through a pasta maker to create a solid consistency for jewelry to be sturdy yet lightweight. She then uses clay that she purchases from craft supply stores.

Simmers mixes shades of colored clay to create new shades that are used in her cityscape and floral-inspired pieces. Simmers uses both pre-made shapes to cut out her earrings as well as free-hand cutting to make details such as petals for her floral pieces. On average Simmers can create small batches of her floral jewelry in about an hour. However, her cityscape pieces can take up to 8 hours per earring.

Like many learning to make pasta, woodwork, and so much more Simmers decided to pick up a hobby during the pandemic that soon became a passion. Working as an ER Tech in her gap year between undergrad and the start of PA school, the founder of Ann Made Clay started creating pieces “just for fun.”

Inspired by her love for travel and her skill of being detail-oriented, Simmers uses cityscapes and beautiful landscapes as inspiration to create one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces.











Courtesy: Anna Simmers

Wanting to share her work, Simmers decided to open an Instagram account strictly dedicated to showcasing her pieces.

Motivated by other clay jewelry vendors on Instagram, Simmers decided to join the market. Only with the intention to sell to friends, family, and locals.

However, her business grew quickly to 10,000 followers.

Attempting to juggle PA school, the start of her clinical rotations (12-hour rotations at hospitals across the Valley), a small business, and a social life Simmers decided to take a break from content producing. Over the span of a semester, Simmers felt a solid grounding and started creating more pieces enough to start producing content once again.

Now shipping as far as Alaska, Hawaii, Australia, and even Singapore Ann Made Clay sits at 21,700 followers.

Fortunately, Ann Made Clay’s success has made it possible for Simmers to live with a little less stress as it pays for her rent and school at the moment.

I have had to take out minimal student loans thanks to Ann Made Clay.

Simmers explained to ValleyCentral how she is grateful for the growth of her small business and how Ann Made Clay fits perfectly into her life.

We are so busy that they don’t allow us to have a formal job because we just don’t have a lot of time for it. So, this is actually perfect because it fits into my own schedule… A traditional job would not allow me to work with my PA school schedule. So, doing this it really fits into my free time, clinic, and school.

Simmers currently creates most of her pieces in her free time as a way to de-stress and go into a world of her own in the evening and late nights.

As far as releases are concerned, launches are released on the basis of how long it takes for Simmers to create a batch of jewelry pieces. On average a launch release can range from once a month, possibly longer depending on the creator’s work and social load.

Additionally, Simmers explained that she had a feeling of obligation to her followers and the feeling of needing to create content when her followers originally grew, as she received hundreds of requests and direct messages regularly.

Now, with a feeling of security and the same passion to create beautiful one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, Anna Simmers plans to continue creating clay pieces more for “art and fun” rather than as a source of income after graduating from PA school.

Interested in owning your own unique one-of-a-kind jewelry? Click here to shop Ann Made Clays Website and check out all her latest updates and launches on the Ann Made Clays Instagram!