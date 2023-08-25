HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fragile Planet Wildlife Park in Los Fresnos is a multifaceted educational outreach program.

Tyler Thomas with the park says, “We provide free educational outreach programs to schools, not just in the Rio Grande Valley, but we actually visited five different states. Last year, we were in 400 schools, and we visited over 120,000 students.”

Thomas added he has dedicated his entire life to helping wildlife and to promote conservation. Education, he said, has always been the biggest way to teach everybody about wildlife.

Fragile Planet also schedules tours of the park and on weekends as well. To schedule one call 956-710-2025.

For more information visit Fragile Planet Wildlife Park and on Facebook.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.