HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Step By Step Dance Studio in Harlingen is now open and owners Dr. Kimberly Banda and Vanessa Hinojosa stopped by ValleyCentral to talk about their long-awaited dream and how it came about.

“We have been dancing for over maybe 30 years, we love it so much. It was just something that happened, we reconnected after 20 years. So we said, You know what? Let’s open up a dance studio and see how it goes,” said Banda.

Hinojosa said the idea to open a dance studio was a purpose given by God.

“When I reconnected with Kim, she said she always had this vision, this dream. We slapped it on a vision board with some [Bible] scripture and it came to pass,” she said.

“At the end of 2022. I looked at my vision board, everything had come, and everything I asked for had come except for the dance studio,” said Banda. “I said okay, well maybe God didn’t want me to have that yet. So I said, let me try it again. I put it on again and within a month, I went looking for a building, found a building, and put it on my vision board. Within four days I had the keys in my hand and it was ready to go.”

It is a story of inspiration, to not give up on your dreams, and as Hinojosa says they are not just doing this for themselves but also for their students.

“We just want these girls to have an outlet, for them to know at our dance studio they’re not just a number, they’re going to be part of a family. We want to build them in all areas; spiritually, physically, mentally, and socially. We want them to know they have a purpose and that nothing is impossible,” she said.

Step By Step is having dance auditions on the following days for their competitive dance teams.

April 15

Mini Company (7-9 years old) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Youth Company (10-12 years old) 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 25

Senior Company (16-18 years old) 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

April 29

Tiny Company (5-6 years old) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Junior Company (10-12 years old) 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Step By Step says all dancers who register will be required to attend and participate in the auditions. Keep in mind, auditions are for student-level placement to ensure each dancer is placed in the appropriate class and competitive team.

Visit Step By Step for more information or call 956-200-4616.