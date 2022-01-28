HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Lingering COVID-19 symptoms are also known as long COVID-19 and for some people, the issues can last for months.

Dr. Jamil Madi, Critical Care Director at Valley Baptist Medical Center said health experts are still trying to figure out the aftermath of long COVID-19.

“It’s very interesting, it’s a new syndrome that we are trying to understand; these symptoms are initially diagnosed within after 4 weeks or the initial presentation of COVID,” he said.

Jennifer Gonzalez who is a covid survivor said she never lost her sense of taste or smell. However, she has continued to smell an odd scent.

“I always smell something like cigarette smoke or like something is burning; no one ever smells it but me; it gets so real that after a while I feel a burning sensation in my mouth and in my lungs,” she said.

Gonzalez said she did not know there was a correlation between odd scents and COVID-19.

“I started thinking, why do I always smell this, and then it came to me that it started around the same time that I started my COVID-19 symptoms,” she said.

Gonzalez said once she started being more open about what she was experiencing, she realized that there were others going through a similar situation.

While there is no treatment for long COVID-19, Dr. Madi said covid-19 survivors should continue taking care of their health.

“You should work yourself into it, you continue with your daily activities, you start doing physical therapy, you eat healthy, you exercise, you sleep well, you hydrate and you take supplements if you need to,” he said.

Dr. Madi said checkups are also recommended for people experiencing long-haul covid.

“You need to check up with your physician and make sure that your labs and x-rays, your oxygen saturation, everything seems to be on check, you need your check-ups especially if you continue to have these symptoms,” he said.

As for Gonzalez, she remains hopeful to be herself again but says symptom-free or not she’s moving forward in life.

“I absolutely would like to stop smelling like everything is burning; It’s bothersome but it certainly doesn’t change my quality of life you know, other people have had their lives truly changed by covid and so I’m okay with that,” she said.