HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — High temperatures are impacting more than humans. With the intense heat, veterinarians are urging caution when taking pets outside.

“Just because they have shade in the summer doesn’t mean they’re cool. So you know, extreme temperatures present an immediate threat to animals who are outdoors,“ said Luis Quintanilla, the Executive Director of the Rio Grande Valley Humane Society.

Just like humans, animals outside in the sun could be at risk for heat exhaustion and even heat stroke.

Dean Joines has practiced veterinary medicine for over 50 years. He says there are some signs of heat-related illnesses to look for in your pet.

“They’re just breathing really hard, they’re tongues hanging out, they can’t drink water, they can’t do anything. They’re just trying to breathe and cool themselves down,” Joines said.

Joines says it does not take long for animals to overheat, especially dogs.

“It can happen in 10 or 15 minutes. If a dog is used to being inside, and then you take them outside in the heat to really fix them in a hurry. So you have to really be careful, especially with a little short nose dogs,” Joines said.

If your animal is experiencing any symptoms of heat exhaustion, there are ways to cool your pet down.

“Ice water to drink. If they can get some water down and spray them down with a water hose, put them in air conditioning, or put him with a fan on them. The water will evaporate and cool down that way” Joines adds.

Quintanilla says their facilities have received several dogs suffering from heat exhaustion.

“If its too hot for you to walk barefoot on pavement or concrete, then its too hot for your animals as well” Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla says shelters are not taking in any animals currently because the shelters are full, but there are ways you can help an animal in need.

“The best thing to do is try to take that animal in yourself. Try to cooperate with local shelters and fostering them you know, that’s the best thing to do.”