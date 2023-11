HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bart Nacianceno, a Marine Corps veteran is helping other veterans start their own businesses through the nonprofit Semper Fi.

Nacianceno said the reason the initiative is important to him is because he was lost when he came home from war.

“My story is I went to Iraq, I came back and I was a little lost and I know that it can be hard at times but there is always help and assistance.”

For more information on the fund veterans and civilians can visit thefund.org.