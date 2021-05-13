Local summer camp teaching students music, dance open for enrollment

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — Enrollment is now open for some summer camps across the Rio Grande Valley (RGV), including Creative Arts Studio’s “Travel Through Time” summer program.

Creative Arts Studio has programs throughout the year teaching children how to dance and play all types of instruments and will be concluding its after-school program in the next few weeks to prepare for the summer camp.

Students will learn about the music of each decade starting in the 60s and finish with today’s hits.

Growth Manager Angel Trejo said students currently enrolled in their lessons are welcome to join. For those new to the studio and interested in exploring their musical talent, this is the perfect opportunity to get started.

“This is where they get to learn what instrument they actually want instead of showing up and thinking they want piano then them changing their mind,” Trejo said. “Through the summer camp, they get to take a piece of each instrument, find out what it’s like and then be like, ‘Okay I’m ready for guitar. Guitar is going to be my instrument,’ and that’s when they can transition into the afternoon classes.”

Social Media Manager, Naomi Vivian, said the camps also help students build confidence and strengthen their character.

“We have seven different values, we always teach our students through the arts,” Vivian said. “We have humble, creative, honest, givers. We always, always touch on that, and in summer camp we’re going to do that as well as we’re really big on that.”

The camp runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 14 to August 6. Eight different classes are taught each week.

Enrollment is open right now for 200 students ages 4 and up across the three locations — 60 in Mission and McAllen and 80 in Hidalgo. The price is $60 per week, with breakfast and lunch included. There are also scholarships and grants available for qualifying families.

If you’d like to help support some of these students, Creative Arts Studio is raising money through its annual spring concert to be held on May 27 and 28 at the Payne Arena.

If you’d like to learn more about the summer program, a special registration day will take place at the McAllen location on Friday, May 13.

Visit their website for ticket and summer camps information.