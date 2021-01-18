Local students turn film project into human trafficking PSA

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — Two students used their passion for filming to create a public service announcement (PSA) bringing awareness to human trafficking in the Rio Grande Valley.

Alex Vargas and Daniel Guerra turned their multimedia film project into an important message for the Rio Grande Valley community.

“We wanted to make videos, first we started with a PSA about teen dating violence through a friend of ours who was a part of that, then after Tamez told us about human trafficking,” said Vargas.

Human trafficking is a big issue in the Rio Grande Valley, and Guerra says it was important to get that message across.

“We want these individuals to think about that, to eventually think ‘oh this can happen to me, this can happen to my daughter, this can happen to anyone around me’, it is still common I should know this issue I should tell others,” said Guerra.

Vargas says their goal is to have their short film reach a larger audience.

“We want to spread and all the information that is in it,” he said. “We want people to take action in not just spreading the video only in the district.”

Both Guerra and Vargas faced challenges when making the short film due to working from home.

However, both are grateful for the experience and continue to have film in mind for their career journey.

January as known for human trafficking awareness month, and both Vargas and Guerra hope that communities continue to inform themselves about the issue.