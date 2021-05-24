Local organization helps families prepare for hurricane season

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — A majority of low-income families in the Rio Grande Valley do not know where to turn when disaster strikes. That is where organizations like Arise Adelante come in.

Ashley Vasquez, one of the organizers for Arise Adelante, said the organization helps with a wide range of services like health, immigration, housing and hurricane preparedness.

Vasquez said a majority of the families they help are Spanish speakers who are not aware of the resources available for them.

With the help of sponsors and collaborators, Arise Adelante can broaden its reach and positively impact the community.

“It’s been like uplifting, it’s been very motivational to keep going like reach as many families as you can,” she said.

While some organizations have turned to an in-person setting, Arise Adelante is continuing to run virtually to reach more families during the continuing pandemic.

Vasquez said the organization provides workshops and resources through Facebook.

“We collaborate with the red cross for example and sometimes we have collaborations… that’s one way we can get help to our communities,” she said.

In addition, Arise Adelante also helps families understand how important it is to safely store important documents in a Ziploc bag to prevent them from getting damaged.

According to Vasquez, there is always an increase in need during hurricane season, and she wants to encourage families to prepare beforehand as much as possible.

For further information reach out via phone at (956) 782-4041.