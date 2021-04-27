Local mutual aid plans to give back to 77 Flea Market vendors

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The 77 flea market is filled with about 1,000 vendors selling goods on weekends.

At the start of the pandemic, the flea market closed.

Many are thankful to be back working. However getting back on track after being closed for six months, has been challenging.

Martha Mercado has been taking action to give back to the community with the 77 mutual aid.

According to Mercado, many of the vendors have been struggling financially and are in vulnerable circumstances.

Mercado said she and five others, are doing their best to see which vendors are in greatest need.

“Our goal is to distribute to 50 families, which I know it’s not a lot compared to 1,000 vendors, but we are trying to start at least at 50 families,” she said.

According to Mercado, the majority of vendors are not tech savvy and only speak Spanish.

To efficiently communicate with all of the vendors, organizers are seeking for volunteers to distribute the information on the mutual aid.

Medication, food and rent are the top three things vendors need financial help for. However, Mercado said there are other things they might be struggling with, so it is important to communicate.

Those interested in donating or volunteering can reach out to 77 mutual aid on social media platforms.