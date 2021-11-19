Local man runs ‘Backyard Ultra’ to help San Benito rescue shelter

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local man and avid runner is using his legs and passion to help homeless animals in the Rio Grande Valley.

Art Hurtado is running in a ‘backyard ultra’. He’ll be running 4.16 miles every hour, on the hour until he’s the last runner standing.

It’s an endurance race with more than 100 runners who are all running to raise funds for causes in their communities.

Hurtado is running to help the Paws and Strides Rescue in San Benito.

The non-profit is run by Robert Pedraza, he helps animals in the Rio Grande Valley that are homeless or at risk of being euthanized at shelters.

“It gets sent directly to the non-profit and Robert uses it for vetting or to build housing for these animals to get them transported, get them food and all the basic care that these animals need,” said Hurtado.

“I try to help however I can, although I don’t have the time or dedication like Robert does I like to help however I can. I love to run, and I’ve been challenging myself the past few years.”

If you can’t help with a donation Hurtado said you can always help by fostering or adopting an animal in need at Paws and Strides Rescue.

