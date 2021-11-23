Local library gives kids opportunity to send postcards to outer space

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kids from across the Rio Grande Valley will have the opportunity to personalize a postcard that will be sent to outer space.

Viviana Caballero, the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library’s Children Supervisor, said Blue Origin’s Club for the Future has partnered with them for the first time.

According to Caballero, RGV native Dr. Manuel Rivas will be the guest speaker. She said Dr. Rivas is Blue Origin’s first Radiation Effects Engineer who will be in charge of taking all the postcards to the rocket that will be sent to outer space.

“We think that this is very important for the children because we want to inspire them you know to learn about science,” she said.

Caballero said all postcards and creative supplies will be provided.

“What we ask them to do with these postcards is to draw or write their vision about what life would be in the future in space,” said Caballero.

She said the only thing that is being asked to bring is a stamp.

Those who bring a stamp will receive their postcard back via mail with a special mark signifying it made it to outer space.

Caballero said Dr. Rivas hopes the event will interest kids in outer space and push them to chase their dreams.

All families are encouraged to stop by at the library at 6 p.m.

For more information on the event, contact the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library at 956-383-6246.