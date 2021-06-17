Local experiences, gift ideas for a memorable Father’s Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June, 20. If you are still thinking about how to celebrate the fathers in your life, here are some locally sourced activities and gift ideas to make it a memorable year.

As we have all noticed, these past few days have been some of the hottest days of the year so far. Sunday’s weather is expected to look no different with a high of 96 degrees.

If you’re hoping to spend some time with your dad and stay away from the heat, here are a few places you can do that, and some you can go to later in the day when it’s less hot.

Kickin Axes RGV 1017 Shasta Ave, McAllen, TX 78504 Ever watched your dad throw an ax? Now’s the opportunity. You still have time to make your reservation at Kickin Axes RGV before Father’s Day. Walk-ins are also welcome and you can also get your dad a gift certificate. Kickin Axes will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Creasey’s Bowling 644 N Ed Carey Dr, Harlingen, TX 78550 When’s the last time your dad went bowling? Maybe he would enjoy the opportunity to show off those skills or look goofy trying. Creasey’s Bowling will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Happy hour bowling rates until 6 p.m., and the glow lights are on all day!

Teddy’s Barbecue 2807 Texas Blvd N, Weslaco, TX 78596 Maybe a hearty meal with the family is more like your dad’s style. The options are mouthwatering at Teddy’s Barbecue, sure to impress the carnivore in him. Teddy’s opens at 9 a.m. and closes when the food runs out. Better yet, you can order ahead.

Distinguished Gentlemen’s Spa 7801 W. Expressway 83, Suite 1, Harlingen, Texas, 78552 Spa days aren’t just gifts for mom anymore. Dad can enjoy a day of pampering and relaxation at the Distinguished Gentlemen’s Spa. Take advantage of their Father’s Day special, or get a gift certificate before June 19. You can book an appointment or walk-in.

The Flux 4713 N 10th St, McAllen, TX 78504 For the gamer fathers out there, what could be more fitting than a trip to The Flux. They have arcade games, comics, and more that will make him nostalgic. The Flux will be open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Total Golf 1 Rancho Viejo Dr, Rancho Viejo, TX 78575 If your dad does have the outdoors in mind for Father’s Day, maybe a visit to the Total Golf could be arranged. They are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Everything is on sale at the shop.

For the dad who wants to take a look back at history, the Museum of South Texas History will also be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Whatever your father may be into, the Rio Grande Valley offers a variety of options for those hoping to make this Father’s Day one to remember.