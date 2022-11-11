RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country.

Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic.

“I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my ears and figured it was only 20% that it was working at,” said Griffin.

The benefits are provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Sandra Sanchez, Griffin’s daughter, said she assisted in the healthcare application process, and although the pandemic put a two-year pause in the process, Griffin is now receiving his benefits.

“There are so many benefits that are available to veterans, you just have to pursue it and be patient but they’re very helpful,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez explained that a package with her father’s military service history and requests for medical appointments came in the mail.

The packet and the process for healthcare benefits became more than just a medical appointment, according to Sanchez.

“We learned what he did for the service Listening to sonar it’s very early stages. Growing up I never knew that about him and so this whole experience has given me more understanding that he was more than a federal government worker, a patent examiner. I mean, he served in the Navy reserves,” said Sanchez.

There are many Valley veterans like Griffin that need access to care, which is why the office of Veterans Affairs is ensuring all veterans are able to receive proper healthcare.

“In the Rio Grande Valley we have three clinics, two in Harlingen one is an outpatient clinic, and one is a specialty clinic. In McAllen, we have an outpatient clinic as well,” said the Director of VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System, Homero Martinez.

Martinez is not only the director of the healthcare system, but he is also a veteran.

He oversees 1,500 employees and said that over a third of them are veterans.

Martinez explained that with over 3,000 providers in the Valley, Corpus Christi, and Laredo area, they are able to provide treatment for most conditions.

“Primary care is the core of our facility, it’s what we do day in and day out. As our population gets older, we want to make sure that we’re going to the homes of our veterans and providing care there as well,” Martinez said.

He said patient care at the facilities has improved over the years.

“We had to develop a culture. A culture that ensures that our veterans are being cared for appropriately to ensure that our staff is being taken care of as well and that we had the right resources in place,” he explained.

The culture has earned the facility high patient experience scores called Trust Score, with female scores being the highest, according to Martinez.

He said they have also earned the title of first place in the nation for employee satisfaction surveys.