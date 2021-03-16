COVID INFO COVID INFO

Local businesses host food drive for workers in the food industry

Community

by: Jeremiah Wilcox

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has caused a huge economic impact on the foodservice industry.

Grocery store workers, waiters and fast-food workers also fall under the umbrella of essential workers, and between restaurants closing and limiting hours, the stress for workers has piled up.

 “Everybody’s gone through a lot but especially them. With COVID-19 going on and now a winter storm,” said special events manager Amy Garcia.

Delgado Collective and L&F Distributors, along with other businesses, came together to give boxes of food to people in the foodservice industry.

Lending a helping hand is 5×5 Brewery owner George Rice.

He knows firsthand how the pandemic can impact a business.

“It cut down our distribution by 80 [to] 90 percent it was a massive impact, and the storms had a negative impact too,” said Rice.

He’s giving away what he can to help those in the industry.

“We have beer, lets donate beer and some of our labor to help out with it,” he said.

Volunteers dropped off boxes filled with milk, eggs and meat.

It’s been tough for people like Juan Garza, a worker at the meat section at H-E-B.

He said having less people in the store impacted his paycheck.

“Store closed early, so our hours went down a lot,” said Garza.

He’s grateful for the volunteers helping people in the community.

Some foodservice employees said they are looking forward to businesses reopening at 100%, but for some, it’s still a matter of playing catchup on past due bills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday