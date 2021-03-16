Local businesses host food drive for workers in the food industry

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic has caused a huge economic impact on the foodservice industry.

Grocery store workers, waiters and fast-food workers also fall under the umbrella of essential workers, and between restaurants closing and limiting hours, the stress for workers has piled up.

“Everybody’s gone through a lot but especially them. With COVID-19 going on and now a winter storm,” said special events manager Amy Garcia.

Delgado Collective and L&F Distributors, along with other businesses, came together to give boxes of food to people in the foodservice industry.

Lending a helping hand is 5×5 Brewery owner George Rice.

He knows firsthand how the pandemic can impact a business.

“It cut down our distribution by 80 [to] 90 percent it was a massive impact, and the storms had a negative impact too,” said Rice.

He’s giving away what he can to help those in the industry.

“We have beer, lets donate beer and some of our labor to help out with it,” he said.

Volunteers dropped off boxes filled with milk, eggs and meat.

It’s been tough for people like Juan Garza, a worker at the meat section at H-E-B.

He said having less people in the store impacted his paycheck.

“Store closed early, so our hours went down a lot,” said Garza.

He’s grateful for the volunteers helping people in the community.

Some foodservice employees said they are looking forward to businesses reopening at 100%, but for some, it’s still a matter of playing catchup on past due bills.