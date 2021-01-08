Local artist uses social distancing time to work on projects “put aside for years”

Community

by: Tylisa Hampton

Posted: / Updated:

During the pandemic, we have all had to find ways to uplift ourselves. Some are being creative through do-it-yourself (D-I-Y)  projects because the pandemic restrictions like working from home. 

April King’s day job is being the owner of The Bryan House but she is also a local artist and because of the pandemic, she has been able to dust up on her true passion. 

“I realized that with all this extra time I was going to be able to spend that time in my art studio outside, making, doing the projects that I had put aside for years, I had so many things backed up,” said King. 

King has D-I-Y projects scheduled for the City of Mission, McAllen and South Padre Island. 

The pandemic can be stressful for many which makes finding a stress reliever all the more important. King says how D-I-Y projects fall under that list. 

“For me, time in my studio and making a project is an opportunity to really zone out. It’s almost like your heart slows down and your thought process stops.”

She says it really calms her mind and you’re focused on what’s in front of you. 

King is in the process of making more projects which she is thrilled about.

