LIST: Back to school supplies

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of the year again!
The 2021-2022 School year is just around the corner for many in the Rio Grande Valley, which means many are doing their back-to-school shopping. Click on your district to view the school supply list!
Hidalgo County
Edcouch – Elsa ISD
- Contact the distrcit at (956) 262-6000
La Villa ISD
- Contact the district at 956-262-4755
Progreso ISD
- Contact the district at 956-565-3002
Cameron County
Brownsville ISD
- Contact the district at 956-548-8000
Point Isabel ISD
- Contact the district at 956-943-0000
Santa Rosa ISD
- Contact the distrcit at 956-636-9800
South Texas ISD
- Contact the district at 956-565-2454
Willacy County
- The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.
Starr County
- The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.
- The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.