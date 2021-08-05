LIST: Back to school supplies

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of the year again!

The 2021-2022 School year is just around the corner for many in the Rio Grande Valley, which means many are doing their back-to-school shopping. Click on your district to view the school supply list!

Hidalgo County

Donna ISD

Edcouch – Elsa ISD

Contact the distrcit at (956) 262-6000

Edinburg CISD

Hidalgo ISD

La Joya ISD

La Villa ISD

Contact the district at 956-262-4755

McAllen ISD

Mercedes ISD

Mission CISD

Monte Alto ISD

Progreso ISD

Contact the district at 956-565-3002

PSJA ISD

Sharyland ISD

ValleyView ISD

Weslaco ISD

Cameron County

Brownsville ISD

Contact the district at 956-548-8000

Harlingen CISD

La Feria ISD

Los Fresnos CISD

Point Isabel ISD

Contact the district at 956-943-0000

Rio Hondo CISD

San Benito CISD

Santa Maria ISD

Santa Rosa ISD

Contact the distrcit at 956-636-9800

South Texas ISD

Contact the district at 956-565-2454

Willacy County

Lasara ISD

Lyford CISD

Raymondville ISD

The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.

San Perlita ISD

Starr County

Rio Grande City ISD

The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.

Roma ISD

The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.

San Isidro ISD

IDEA

IDEA Public Schools