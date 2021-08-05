LIST: Back to school supplies

by: ValleyCentral Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It’s that time of the year again!

The 2021-2022 School year is just around the corner for many in the Rio Grande Valley, which means many are doing their back-to-school shopping. Click on your district to view the school supply list!

Hidalgo County

Donna ISD

Edcouch – Elsa ISD

Edinburg CISD

Hidalgo ISD

La Joya ISD

La Villa ISD

McAllen ISD

Mercedes ISD

Mission CISD

Monte Alto ISD

Progreso ISD

PSJA ISD

Sharyland ISD

ValleyView ISD

Weslaco ISD

Cameron County

Brownsville ISD

Harlingen CISD

La Feria ISD

Los Fresnos CISD

Point Isabel ISD

Rio Hondo CISD

San Benito CISD

Santa Maria ISD

Santa Rosa ISD

South Texas ISD

Willacy County

Lasara ISD

Lyford CISD

Raymondville ISD

  • The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.

San Perlita ISD

Starr County

Rio Grande City ISD

  • The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.

Roma ISD

  • The district will provide school supplies to all students according to a post.

San Isidro ISD

IDEA

IDEA Public Schools

