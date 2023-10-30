MISSION, Texas(ValleyCentral) — Whether you are trick-or-treating, or happen to be around a neighborhood, it is always important to stay alert.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Halloween is one of the top three most dangerous holidays for pedestrians.

Therefore, it is important to always be alert, slow down and continue to scan the road in areas where trick-or-treaters are, or where light is minimal.

Stay alert for people who may come out from between parked cars or behind shrubbery. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

“Please do not text and drive while our kids are out there trick-or-treating,” Art Flores, Mission PD Public Information Officer, said. “It’s very important. We don’t want an accident to happen and kill one of our children. So, we are going to enforce it we will be issuing citations for texting and driving or speeding throughout the City of Mission.”

To ensure you and your kids are safe while trick-or-treating, there are some things you can do, before you hit the road.

Avoid masks to ensure their vision is not obstructed, adding your name and number to your kids costume can help in case they get separated.

Ensure their costumes fit properly and will not be a tripping hazard, and make sure they are visible, especially at night.

“When parents go out with their children and go trick-or-treating to please be vigilant,” Flores said. “Have your kids together all in one, walk against traffic as close as you can to the curve or on the sidewalk. Just be safe, no running. Make sure you look both ways.”

The City of Mission will host its Spooktacular festival indoors at the Mission Event Center at 6 p.m. to ensure some safe and warm fun.