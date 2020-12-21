Last minute Christmas shoppers support local gift shops

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – With the holidays just around the corner many last minute shoppers can be spotted making their way to local gift shops.

Quips N Quote Assistant manager Connie Lozano says there is a variety of items being sold but the number one stocking stuffer gifts are face masks.

“We have a variety of masks and we have filters,” said Lozano.

On top of masks, Lozano shares three other popular items that have been constantly bought at the gift shop.

“The clear backpack collection here, the Funko Pops collectibles and of course the Yeti is one of the most popular,” she said.

Although most adults who were shopping did not feel like they had a creative Christmas wish list, little Rio Grande Valley residents felt it was necessary for theirs to be shared.

Both Lola Flores and Angelynn Perez are excited for Christmas this year but are wishing for different gifts.

Lola Flores

“I would really like to receive Legos because when I grow up I would want to be an engineer,” said Flores.

Angelynn Perez

“An Ipad, Barbie toys and LOL,” said Perez.

No matter what shows up underneath the Christmas tree shoppers express happiness to simply spend time with family.