HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department announced its master of ceremonies for the eighth annual Walk With the Heroes 5K.

Jojo, with the KTEX morning show, will host the event Friday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Casa De Amistad, located at 1204 Fair Park Boulevard in Harlingen and Saturday, Oct. 8 at 8 a.m. at the Historic Harlingen Downtown District, located on West Jackson A Street.