HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Janine Reyes, Tourism Director for the city of Kingsville invites the Rio Grande Valley to the Ranch Hand Weekend in Kingsville on Main Street on Nov. 17 and 18.

Festivities begin that Friday with the annual tree-lighting on Main Street and the city’s historic district as well. There will be a holiday wine walk with 21 varieties of wine and King Ranch Old Forester Bourbon being poured at the Saddle Shop.

“There will be cowboy poetry live music, piping hot coffee, and roping demonstrations. We’re so grateful to the King Ranch for developing this wonderful event that brings people far and wide every year,” said Reyes. “After breakfast, you’re invited down to our main street historic Kingsville for a festival and it all culminates on Nov. 18 at the JK Northway Expo Center we’ll have our ranch and weekend country concert. It’s a night of 90s nostalgia. We’ll have a Doug Stone opening up for Collin Raye and so you’ve got all the 90s hitmakers and legends coming out to give you just a night filled with fun.”

Visit Ranch Hand Weekend for more information on this event.

