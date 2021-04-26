Keep McAllen Beautiful features two contests for this year’s cleanup

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The non-profit organization Keep McAllen Beautiful is in collaboration with Great American Cleanup and Don’t Mess with Texas Trash-Off with a mission to spread awareness about taking care of our planet.

Although this year’s cleanup is hybrid due to the pandemic, the organization is doing its best to make the experience a fun one.

Chris Lash, Coordinator of Keep McAllen Beautiful, said this year there are two contests in which Rio Grande Valley residents can still participate.

According to Lash, the first contest is a before and after picture.

“What we tell the volunteers is we want you to take a picture before you started cleaning the area you selected and take picture of what it looks like and then take pictures during your volunteers helping cleaning it up and of course after,” she said.

Lash said seeing the before and after pictures are always pleasing because it shows the positive impact a person can make by taking action.

In the second contest, people can submit the oddest item found during the cleanup.

According to Lash, the second contest is always the most creative one because one never knows what to expect.

Lash said in the past there has been unique submissions like old pair of denchers and a bowling ball.

Both contests will run-up to May 1, for further information click here.