HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Stopping by the ValleyCentral Studios on Thursday is Matthew “Kazer” Muñoz. He is the lead singer of Kazer and the Damaged Goods a Country Music band out of the Rio Grande Valley.

Muñoz says they have been doing a lot of traveling around Texas trying to get shows. As of Thursday, the band has just released a new song. It is a live version of a song called “No Good For Me” and is available on all digital platforms.

Munoz speaks highly of the KTDG fans whom they love very much.

“It’s been really great, our fans are really good with us. They show a lot of love to us. Everywhere we go locally and outside of the area the fans are really good to us,” he said.

The band is also working on its latest album which is a lengthy process.

The band will be in McAllen on April 28 at the Flying Walrus.

For more information on Kaz and The Damaged Goods, you can follow them on their social media platforms @KazerAndTheDamagedGoods.