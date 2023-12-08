HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCental) — It’s Time Texas is a statewide nonprofit organization working to build a healthier Texas.

“Currently, Texas ranks 30th in overall life expectancy in the U.S. largely due to diseases, like heart disease and diabetes. So we’re working to reduce the risk of those preventable diseases by focusing on disease prevention. So we know that your health journey is important before you get to the doctor’s office,” said Ricardo Parra with It’s Time Texas.

The organization also offers programs such as the school health improvement plan where It’s Time Texas partners with schools to evaluate and identify ways to improve, the health of their campuses for their students.

Other services include virtual telehealth coaching, where there are free health and wellness tips on the It’s Time Texas website, and the annual Community Challenge which begins Jan. 8.

Parra says the feedback they get is always positive, “So it’s really exciting to go back into it. Last year, we did have about 23,000 participants across the state. And this year, we’re expecting at least 25,000 to participate.”

For more information visit It’s Time Texas and also on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

