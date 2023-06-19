HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Statewide nonprofit It’s Time Texas is making sure Texas children have a fun, free way to stay healthy this summer.

They are turning healthy habits into a game called the “Sweet Summer Habits Campaign“.

“This was created just for our school-aged kids. We’re working with our school partners. This is an interactive game board,” said Selene Guerrero, South Texas Regional Director for It’s Time Texas nonprofit organization. “It has something for the kids and the families to do. We really want the families to be involved also in really creating these healthy habits. It’s something to do every single day for June and July so they never have to be bored.”

The game board is color coded and divided by activities, mindfulness, nutrition, hydration, and self-care. It is all bilingual and students can go to It’s Time Texas. It is a downloadable toolkit.

