MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The International Museum of Art and Science will be hosting their annual festival in celebration of Dia de los Muertos.

The festival is presented by H-E-B Helping Here. Festivities will include a community altar, art activities, a market and sugar skulls.

The market, exhibits and festival will be included with admission. Regular admission is $5. The entrance fee for seniors, students and children between the ages four and 12 is $3.

Individuals enrolled in the Museums for All program can enter for $1. The event is free for IMAS members, public school educators and children three and under.

The event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 at the IMAS, located at 1900 W. Nolana Ave, in McAllen.